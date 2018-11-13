Vegas police seeking 2 jaywalkers after motorist shot dead

Police say two assailants are sought in a fatal shooting that followed a road rage argument and fistfight about the two men jaywalking near a busy crossroads east of downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer says the motorist and another man were in a vehicle that had to brake for the two men crossing Maryland Parkway near Bonanza Road.
The pedestrians continued into a convenience store parking lot where the angry motorist confronted them with words and fists before he was shot.
The dead man's name was not immediately made public.
The suspects fled before police arrived. They were said to be between the 18 and 22.
One wore a gray sweater and black pants. The other had a black jacket and a white tee shirt.
