Police officer shoots, wounds man in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say an officer shot and wounded a 42-year-old man on the city's northwest side.
Officers were called about noon Monday about a man with a gun. When officers arrived they approached the man and an encounter ensued, leading to the officer firing shots.
Capt. Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the man is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries. A handgun was recovered.
Norman says Milwaukee police will conduct an internal investigation. If the shooting had been fatal, under state law an outside agency would handle the investigation.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the 38-year-old officer involved in the shooting is a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. The officer was not hurt.
