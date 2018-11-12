Democratic coalition won back House, fell short elsewhere

Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum has withdrawn his concession in the Florida gubernatorial race following a recount. ”I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote,” Gillum said.

