Sanders in Arizona for rallies with gubernatorial candidate

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Sanders is in Arizona to speak at rallies in Tucson and Tempe for Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia. Garcia is an education professor at ASU who is facing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 6 general election. Arizona Daily Star via AP Mamta Popat