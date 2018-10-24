Hillary Clinton says ‘it’s a troubling time’ after suspicious package intercepted

On a day when someone tried to mail a possible explosive device to her New York home, former first lady Hillary Clinton lamented the “deep divisions in our country” during a speech in Miami and implored Democrats to bring civility back to American by electing the right people.

“It is a troubling time, isn’t it?” she asked from the stage of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club.

In South Florida this week to raise money for gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, Clinton ventured into Florida’s 27th congressional district Wednesday to raise dollars for Donna Shalala, a longtime friend who served as Health and Human Services secretary under Bill Clinton and more recently as head of the Clinton Foundation. Shalala, running in an unexpectedly tight contest against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, has struggled to put away a race that a year ago both parties would be a blow-out for Democrats..

With Clinton in South Florida, the Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Clinton’s Chappaqua home Wednesday morning at a Westchester screening facility, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. As many as six similar packages were also intercepted Wednesday, including those addressed either to or from former President Barack Obama, CNN’s New York City bureau, the San Diego Tribune, and the Sunrise office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who was expected to attend Wednesday’s event with Clinton but didn’t show.

George Soros, a Democratic mega-booster, received a pipe bomb in the mail Monday.

Clinton, who headlined the $200-a-plate luncheon, spent most her speech lauding Shalala as perhaps the smartest person she’s ever worked with. The two women worked closely when Clinton was first lady and pushing controversially for an unsuccessful healthcare overhaul.

But Clinton stopped first to address the morning’s events.

“Before I begin I want to say a few words about the news this morning of suspicious packages being sent to various public figures and news organizations. Many of you and others across our country have asked about me and my family and I’m very grateful for that. We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home,” she said. “It’s a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together. We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same.”

Clinton didn’t overtly say that the solution was electing Democrats, but might as well have in a room full of them. Across town, Shalala’s opponent, Maria Elvira Salazar, was holding her own fundraiser with Kevin McCarthy, a Trump-friendly congressman possibly in line to become House Speaker if Republicans retain control of the chamber.

“My opponent is actually campaigning today with Kevin McCarthy, who’s actually a climate denier,” Shalala said in her remarks before introducing Clinton to a crowd of about 200. “There are no climate deniers who live in South Florida.”

The dueling South Florida appearances by prominent party figures are further evidence of how nationalized the contest has become, with party leaders stumping for both candidates and each accusing the other of kowtowing to D.C. insiders. A consultant for Salazar, a former Spanish-language broadcast journalist, said in a statement Wednesday that Shalala’s luncheon with Clinton shows she “prefers a Washington-driven campaign that clings to the failed ideas of the past.”

Each campaign has released internal polling showing themselves ahead in the race, although an independent New York Times/Sienna College poll completed Oct. 19 found Shalala up 7 points. The former University of Miami president, though, continues to struggle with Hispanic voters, in particular Cuban-Americans, who tend make up the bulk of the demographic and tend to vote Republican.

Shalala, wearing one of her trademark cherry red outfits, talked about a “humanitarian crisis” surrounding a caravan of migrants making its way to the U.S. through Central America, and spoke about how she and Clinton helped pass an assault-weapons ban in the 1990s that has since expired. She spoke about her experience while leading health services under Bill Clinton, contrasting her push to improve Obamacare with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement blaming entitlements for a gaping hole in the budget.

Though Clinton cuts a polarizing figure nationally, leading some politicians to seek her help privately without public appearances, Clinton and Shalala remain close and the former U.S. Secretary of State remains popular in Miami, having trounced Trump in Florida’s most populous county.

Clinton, who stood next to Shalala following her speech, touted her longtime friend as an independent politician bound more by reason than party loyalty or political donations, saying, “she knows more about healthcare than anybody in the Congress ever has or ever will.”

“Nobody’s going to get past her about doing away with protections for people with preexisting conditions. Nobody’s going to convince her to cut a little here, cut a little there on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in order to go after entitlements to fix the budget,” Clinton said. “There’s an easier way: reverse the absolutely wrong-headed tax bill.”

But, underlying Clinton’s speech was a call to civility and solutions. And she said the way to begin working toward them is by electing the right people — like Shalala — on Nov. 6.

“There’s a crisis facing our country. And I don’t use that word lightly,” Clinton said. “And now we’ve got a chance to try to begin to reverse that.”