Keynote speaker Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, shares a light moment as she attends the 73rd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. Left is Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and right is Michael Haley, husband of Nikki Haley.
Keynote speaker Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, shares a light moment as she attends the 73rd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. Left is Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and right is Michael Haley, husband of Nikki Haley. Craig Ruttle AP Photo
Keynote speaker Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, shares a light moment as she attends the 73rd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. Left is Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and right is Michael Haley, husband of Nikki Haley. Craig Ruttle AP Photo

National Politics

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley pokes fun at herself at NY charity

The Associated Press

October 18, 2018 10:45 PM

NEW YORK

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was introduced as the next president of the United States at a white-tie gala in New York where she poked fun at her own Indian heritage, her boss and the current political climate.

The former South Carolina governor made the jabs Thursday night at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity event that raises money for impoverished children.

Haley joked she was invited to the event because they wanted an Indian woman, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test. She also said the president advised her if she gets stuck for laughs just brag about his accomplishments.

The annual roast, hosted by New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan, draws luminaries from finance and politics.

Last year's speaker was House Speaker Paul Ryan.

  Comments  