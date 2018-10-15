Georgia early voting begins with contentious governor’s race

Early voting begins in Georgia, where a contentious governor's race tops the ballot.
Voters in Georgia may begin voting in person Monday in the state's 159 counties. Voting is available each weekday and at least one Saturday.
In-person early voters will use the same touchscreen electronic voting machines the state uses on Election Day.
Absentee-by-mail early voting is also still available. About 45,000 ballots had been mailed through Thursday. That's twice as many as at the same point in the 2014 midterm elections.
During the election four years ago, about 37 percent of voters filled out their ballots before Election Day.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is crossing the state to rally supporters to vote early. Republican Brian Kemp is visiting rural areas to mobilize supporters.
