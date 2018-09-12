Police: Man cursed Trump, tried to pull knife on candidate

This undated booking photo provided by the Alameda County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office shows Farzad Fazeli. Authorities say Fazeli tried to attack a Republican political candidate with a switchblade in the San Francisco Bay Area shouted profanities about President Donald Trump and the Republican party before the assault. Alameda County prosecutors on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 charged Fazeli, 35, with a felony count of making criminal threats against Rudy Peters, who is running for the 15th congressional district seat. No one was seriously injured. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP