The Latest: Body found near Mount Hood is missing hiker

The Latest on the search for a missing hiker (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Department says a woman's body found near Mount Hood is that of missing hiker Diana Bober.
The 55-year-old avid hiker from Gresham was last seen by her family Aug. 29.
Her car was found at the Zigzag Ranger Station about 17 miles east of Sandy.
Bober's body was found several miles away from the same ranger station off the Hunchback Trail near Welches.
Bober often hiked in the Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge area.
Authorities are planning to release more information at an upcoming news conference.
Comments