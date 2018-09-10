Commission puts 2 US Senate races atop Mississippi ballot

Mississippi's two U.S. Senate races will appear at the top of the November ballot.
State election commissioners approved a sample ballot Monday, showing the regular Senate race first, then a special race.
The last time Mississippi had two Senate races in 2008, the special race was initially put at the bottom of the ballot. That was reversed after a court fight.
This year's sample ballot for the regular election shows major-party candidates in alphabetical order, followed by others. The order is Democrat David Baria, Republican Roger Wicker, Libertarian Danny Bedwell and Reform Party candidate Shawn O'Hara.
In the special election, Senate candidates are listed alphabetically, without party label: Tobey Bernard Bartee, Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Chris McDaniel. The winner will serve the final two years of a six-year term.
Comments