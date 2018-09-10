Love refunding, re-designating campaign cash after warning

Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love is refunding or re-designating $380,000 in contributions after the Federal Election Commission issued a warning that more than $1 million may have been improperly collected for a primary that never happened.
The Love campaign defended the rest of the campaign cash on Monday, arguing that Utah's unusual system for nominating candidates meant she still had to prepare for the possibility that another Republican could vie for the nomination at the last minute.
Her Democratic challenger, Ben McAdams, slammed the fundraising as an example of "Washington D.C.-like corruption and lawlessness."
Love and McAdams are locked in a tight race in a politically mixed district that Democrats are hoping to flip in the effort to take control of the U.S. House. She has held the seat since 2014.
Comments