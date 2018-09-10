Group asks Arkansas court to strike casinos ballot measure

A group is asking Arkansas' highest court to disqualify a ballot measure that would legalize four casinos in the state.
Ensuring Arkansas' Future filed a lawsuit Monday with the state Supreme Court challenging the proposed constitutional amendment, which election officials approved to appear on the November ballot. The proposal would legalize casinos at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track that already have video poker and other forms of electronic gambling. It would also allow casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties.
Ensuring Arkansas' Future is a group that was formed to oppose and campaign against the casino measure.
The lawsuit claims the text of the proposed amendment is unclear and misleading on several issues.
