State officials making preparations as Florence approaches

As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says state workers are preparing for impacts expected later in the week.
Cooper's office said in a news release that emergency management experts were working Sunday to determine where to place resources ahead of the storm. Department of Transportation workers are readying hurricane response equipment such as bulldozers and chainsaws.
The transportation department's ferry division also tweeted that some runs from Hatteras and Ocracoke were canceled Sunday to conduct preventative maintenance on vessels in preparation for the possible severe weather.
Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said in a statement that officials are getting updates from the National Hurricane Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He also urged residents to make their own plans.
Individuals are encouraged to put together emergency supply kits, prepare their homes and know their evacuation routes.
