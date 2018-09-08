Opening of 2nd span of new Hudson River bridge delayed

FILE- In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, workers use a torch as they dismantle a remaining section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge, in Nyack, N.Y. Cars were supposed to begin using the second span of the new bridge on Sept. 8, 2018, but that has been delayed after a piece of the the Tappan Zee Bridge became destabilized, creating “a potentially dangerous situation,” according to the New York State Thruway Authority. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo