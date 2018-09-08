Annual Pride Festival set for weekend kickoff in Burlington

Vermont's annual Pride Festival is expected to bring over 2,000 people to its largest city this weekend.
The festival celebrating the LGBTQ community will begin with a parade starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, leading to the location of the festival. MyNBC5 reports festival-goers can expect bright colors and big personalities from performers and interest groups.
Political candidates and activists groups from around the state are also planning to attend the festival, which has a theme focusing on individuals' experiences with their identities and personal struggles.
Organizers said they will continue to share people's stories from the festival throughout the year.
Comments