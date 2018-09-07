Army says pilots in fatal Hawaii crash were disoriented

An Army investigation into a fatal helicopter crash says the pilots became disoriented during nighttime training off Hawaii last year.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday it obtained the results of the investigation through the Freedom of Information Act.
All five soldiers on board were killed.
The report says the pilots experienced "spatial disorientation," which is when a pilot can't determine his or her position and altitude relative to the earth's surface.
The crash occurred off Oahu's Kaena Point after the helicopter and another chopper it was flying with left Wheeler Army Airfield for night-vision goggle training.
The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama conducted the investigation. The Army is also working on a second investigation it will make public.
