Arizona voters break record for primary turnout

A record-breaking number of Arizona voters cast ballots in this year's primary election.
State election officials on Friday said more than 1.2 million people voted in the August 28 primary. The previous record was almost 1 million voters in 2010.
Fueling the participation was a hefty increase in the number of Democratic voters. Around 525,000 Democrats turned out, which was around 150,000 more than the 2016 primary. Around 671,000 Republicans turned out, compared to 606,000 in 2016.
Democrats hope to flip federal seats in Arizona. A competitive U.S. Senate race between Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Rep. Martha McSally is at the top of the ticket, with Democrats hoping to flip McSally's former congressional seat in their bid to take control of the House of Representatives.
Comments