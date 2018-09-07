Governor, attorney general still at odds over legal bills

Democratic Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills and Republican Gov. Paul LePage remain at odds as the governor holds up $4.9 million budgeted for her office.
LePage's finance chief Alec Porteous said in an Aug. 30 letter that LePage has directed him to withhold payments to Mills' office for legal services provided to state agencies. LePage told The Associated Press Friday he'll keep doing so until Mills sends invoices including attorney time and charges.
LePage said he needs to know her office is working for the state.
Mills' office shared invoices provided to state agencies that detail how long staffers spend on legal issues. Mills said LePage's demand for 15-minute increment billing is "unreasonable."
Porteous said it'd be "regrettable" if the matter winds up in courts.
