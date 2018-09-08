Veterans at Idaho retreat have ‘walked the same boots’

In a Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 photo, Army veteran John Scholz of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho assists his 2-year-old son Johnathan with his life jacket as they prepare to get out of the boat and onto the dock at Camp Lutherhaven during the North Idaho Veteran Retreat in . The annual retreat serves as a weekend of healing, camaraderie, relaxation and fun for veterans and their families as they engage with one another and enjoy the different recreational options the camp offers. The retreat is funded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 and the VFW Post 889 Auxiliary. The Coeur d'Alene Press via AP Devin Weeks