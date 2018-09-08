Professor’s fate: Cleared of murders, convicted for speech

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2009, file photo, Rwandan professor Leopold Munyakazi poses for a portrait at his home in Towson, Md. A Rwandan court ruled Munyakazi had not taken part in the bloodshed of his country’s 1994 genocide. The aging scholar, who taught French at Goucher College, has spent nearly two years in a Rwandan prison on genocide charges. Rob Carr, File AP Photo