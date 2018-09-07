Early voting hours after work, Sundays higher than 2014

North Carolina voters will have more time overall this fall to cast ballots early in person, particularly after work and on Sundays.
The state elections board says cumulative voting hours at early-voting sites statewide are nearly double those in the last midterm election in 2014. The General Assembly this year ordered more uniform site hours, particularly requiring weekday hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That helped evening hours nearly double, too.
County and state election boards also approved Sunday voting times that are more than three times 2014's total hours.
The number of early voting locations fell by 17 percent compared to 2014. Some counties reduced the number of sites to comply with the uniform hours mandate.
Early in-person voting goes from Oct. 17 through Nov. 3.
