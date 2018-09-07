Group forms to oppose legalizing marijuana in North Dakota

Former North Dakota Attorney General Bob Wefald is leading a statewide campaign against an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.
KFGO radio reports Wefald says opponents think Measure 3 is full of potential problems, including a rise in violent crimes, impaired driving fatalities and workplace problems. Supporters of the measure dispute that.
The proposal seeks to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older and also seal the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime that would be made legal under the measure.
North Dakota voters will decide the issue during the November general election.
