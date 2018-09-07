United Tribes Technical College powwow set this weekend

United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck is celebrating its 49th annual International Powwow in a renovated arena.
The Bismarck Tribune reports festivities begin Friday morning and continue through the weekend. There is a charge to attend.
Powwow leaders estimate about 10,000 people will attend, giving a $1.3 million boost to the local economy.
College President Russ McDonald says additions to the arena include a new roof for shaded seating and new lighting for evening performances. The college also expanded the space for food vendors.
Tribal leaders gathered in Bismarck this week ahead of the powwow to discuss topics ranging from education to economics.
