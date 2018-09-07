Man, 84, struck, killed by vehicle while crossing NYC street

The New York Police Department says an 84-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
NYPD officials say the man was crossing East 72nd Street in the middle of the block around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a westbound SUV in the left travel lane.
Emergency crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The NYPD has identified the victim Friday morning as Irwin Cohen, who lived near where the accident occurred.
Police say the 58-year-old man driving the SUV remained at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
