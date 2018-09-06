Ex-Jackson officer sentenced in assault of man, 19

A former Jackson police officer accused of using excessive force against a 19-year-old has been sentenced to jail time.
WLBT-TV reports that Vincent Lampkin was sentenced Thursday on a simple assault charge and a simple assault to create fear charge in Hinds County Justice Court. In addition to serving six months on each charge, he must pay a $1,000 fine.
Victim John Knight III said Lampkin yanked him out of his car and struck him for no reason during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Lampkin was originally placed on paid administrative leave, but was fired after an internal investigation.
