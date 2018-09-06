Trump boosting Kristi Noem’s governor bid at SD fundraiser

President Donald Trump is giving Republican Kristi Noem's governor campaign a boost with a private fundraiser in Sioux Falls.
Trump will give remarks Friday at the $500-per-person event for Noem, but no public rally has been announced in South Dakota.
Noem's campaign says a $5,000-per-couple option to get a photo with Trump sold out quickly. Noem, South Dakota's U.S. representative, has emphasized her role negotiating the Republican federal tax cuts with Trump and has commended his administration's regulatory rollbacks.
Noem says she's glad Trump is coming and believes visiting a state makes a relationship with it more personal. Noem faces Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in November.
Sutton's campaign says Noem called in "help from Washington" when she realized her political career is at risk.
Comments