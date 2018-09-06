Gubernatorial debates set for Phoenix, Tucson this month

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take part in two televised debates this month as part of his re-election campaign.
The debates are scheduled for Sept. 24 in Phoenix and Sept. 25 in Tucson.
Ducey, a Republican, will face Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Garcia in the Nov. 6 general election.
Garcia challenged Ducey to three televised debates — one each in Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma — before the incumbent committed to two Thursday.
A professor at the education school at Arizona State University, Garcia has emphasized increasing funds for public schools and establishing more sustainable energy sources.
Ducey has focused on border security and job creation. He's touted the new law enforcement collaboration effort called the Border Strike Force and multiple companies who've located in Arizona during his first term.
