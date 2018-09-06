Activist challenges Kobach’s status as GOP governor nominee

A liberal activist is challenging Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's right to appear as the Republican nominee for governor on the November ballot.
Davis Hammet filed an objection Thursday to Kobach's nomination with the secretary of state's office. He contends that potentially hundreds of legal ballots were not counted in the state's August primary.
His objection will force a three-member board that includes Kobach or one of his deputies to consider the allegations.
Kobach defeated Gov. Jeff Colyer by 343 votes out of more than 317,000 cast. Colyer supporters initially raised questions about whether legal votes weren't being counted, but the governor conceded the race.
Hammet is a Topeka resident and president of Loud Light, a group focusing on registering young voters that has criticized Republicans in the past.
