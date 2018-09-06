NY candidate once accused of fraud by Keith Hernandez’ ex

A New York state Senate candidate seeking to join a wave of progressive challengers toppling incumbents was accused in 2011 of trying to fraudulently access a bank account belonging to the estranged wife of baseball great Keith Hernandez.
Julia Salazar is challenging Sen. Martin Dilan in next week's Democratic primary.
Salazar was arrested but never prosecuted in the case involving Kai Hernandez, who at the time was divorcing the baseball star.
Kai Hernandez told authorities she believed Salazar stole personal information while housesitting for her in Tequesta, Florida.
At the time, Salazar was a student at Columbia University.
After the case was dropped, Salazar sued Kai Hernandez, saying she was framed.
Salazar's lawyer says Hernandez paid $20,000 to settle the lawsuit.
Hernandez's attorney did not immediately respond to an email.
