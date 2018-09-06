Cramer: Trump rally in Fargo raises more than $1 million

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer says a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump in North Dakota's biggest city has raised more than $1 million.
Trump is coming to a Fargo hotel on Friday to help Cramer.
Cramer is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election.
His campaign says the cost of the Fargo event is $1,000 per couple.
The most recent campaign filings show Heitkamp with a fundraising advantage over Cramer. Heitkamp says she raised more than $1.9 million in the second quarter for her re-election bid, and has $5.2 million cash on hand.
Cramer says he raised more than $1.5 million during the reporting period, and has more than $2.4 million in the bank.
