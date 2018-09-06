Loggers, environmentalists rally against energy bills veto

Nearly 100 loggers, biomass plant owners and environmentalists have rallied on the grounds of the Statehouse in favor of overturning Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of two energy bills.
The group, several who brought their logging trucks to Thursday's rally, argued the vetoes hurt the state's economy, especially the biomass industry and forestry-related businesses which send wood to those plants. They estimated plant closings could cost 1,000 jobs and eliminate 100 megawatts of energy.
One bill would require utilities to purchase power from independent biomass power plants. Sununu said the bill amounted to an immense subsidy for six companies. The second would have expanded net metering, which allows small-system power generators to get credits for electricity they send to the grid.
Lawmakers return to consider vetoes Sept. 13.
