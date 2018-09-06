Grant Woods considers Arizona Senate run as a Democrat

A close friend to Sen. John McCain says he's considering running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat or independent.
Former Arizona attorney general Grant Woods said in an interview with radio station KTAR on Thursday that even though he ran as a Republican in the past, he no longer aligns himself with "the party of Trump."
Woods was McCain's chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a much-praised eulogy at a memorial service for McCain in Phoenix one week ago.
Gov. Doug Ducey tapped Sen. Jon Kyl to fill McCain's seat. Kyl says he'll fill out the seat until at least the end of the calendar year.
The seat will be on the ballot in the 2020 special election. The winner will fill the seat through 2022.
