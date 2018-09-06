Congressional candidate vows to stay in race while jailed

FILE - This Aug. 6, 2018, file photo released by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Steven Lamar Foster, Democratic candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 14th District. Foster of Dalton tells The Associated Press Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, he has no intention to quit the race after a judge sentenced him in August to six months in jail for drunken driving. (Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP