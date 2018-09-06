Chemical blaze prompts cleanup along Mississippi interstate

State officials are cleaning up after a truck carrying a chlorine-based chemical burned in southwest Mississippi.
The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reports that the truck caught fire Thursday morning while headed southbound on Interstate 55 near Summit.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry says a motorist warned the driver there was a fire under one of two trailers.
The driver pulled off at the Lake Dixie Springs exit, but was unable to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.
A trailer of calcium hypochlorite, often used to chlorinate swimming pools, burned. Firefighters put out the fire before it claimed a second trailer.
A hazardous materials team from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is cleaning up. The interstate remains open, but the exit is closed until cleanup is complete.
