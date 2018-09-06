Gov. Mead says he seeks well-round high court

The Wyoming Supreme Court will have a majority of female justices for the first time when Kari Jo Gray joins the bench.
Gray was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead on Tuesday. She is currently his chief of staff.
Gray is the third woman appointed to the five-member Supreme Court bench by Mead, joining Justices Kate Fox and Lynne Boomgaarden.
While Mead is proud of that milestone, he tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it wasn't the guiding force behind the selection.
Gray's appointment also means Mead will have selected every justice on the high court, which will soon have just two justices with previous experience as a judge in a lower court.
Gray is slated to take over for Justice E. James Burke, who will officially retire Oct. 8.
