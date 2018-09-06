National Politics

South Dakotans among those arrested at confirmation hearing

The Associated Press

September 06, 2018 08:37 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Two South Dakota women are among the protesters arrested during the Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh.

Tiffany Campbell and Grace Bucklin, working on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota, were arrested for civil disobedience after they were removed from the hearing Wednesday.

The Argus Leader reports Campbell and Bucklin and a third person traveled to the Capitol as part of a coordinated effort by a coalition of groups to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation. Dozens of others have been arrested during the hearing Tuesday and Wednesday.

