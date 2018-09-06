VA Medical Center being renamed in honor of veteran

A Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia is holding a ceremony to change its name.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the VA Medical Center in Huntington will be renamed in honor of Hershel "Woody" Williams during the ceremony Sunday. Williams is a retired Marine and Department of Veterans Affairs service officer. The VA said he is a longtime advocate for veterans and their families.
State and federal officeholders are expected to speak at the 2 p.m. event. Other participants include the West Virginia National Guard 249th Army Band and members of the Huntington Symphony.
The renaming was made through a U.S. House resolution signed by President Donald Trump in June.
