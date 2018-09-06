After court ruling, amendments panel has more work to do

Now that North Carolina courts have ruled six constitutional amendments will be on the November ballot, a special panel must meet again to finish writing explanations for the public.
The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday. Comprised of the North Carolina secretary of state, attorney general and Legislative Building's top administrator, the commission already has approved summaries for four amendments submitted to voters by the General Assembly.
Now the panel must explain two more amendments because the state Supreme Court this week upheld ballot questions reworked by lawmakers. Those amendments would alter how judicial vacancies are filled and how the state elections board is composed.
The explanations will appear in a statewide voters' guide and go to local elections boards and media outlets.
Comments