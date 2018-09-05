County to consider audit of Arizona voting problems

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on funding for an audit of last week's primary elections in which dozens of polling locations didn't open on time.
The board is meeting on Wednesday afternoon to consider spending $200,000 on an independent review of how the county recorder's office handled the Aug. 28 primary elections.
Recorder Adrian Fontes has said he takes responsibility for the mistakes that resulted in 62 Phoenix-area polling places opening late because of issues setting up equipment. He initially blamed a contractor.
Fontes has come under heavy scrutiny for his handling of the elections. He previously unseated the former longtime recorder over her handling of the 2016 presidential primary election, when she drastically reduced the number of polling sites, resulting in long lines.
Comments