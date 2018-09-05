Atlanta mayor makes some city expense records public

The mayor of Atlanta says the public can now review some of the city's individual expenses online.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the "Open Checkbook" practice Tuesday at a press conference. The newspaper reports this is a first for the administration, which is under investigation by multiple agencies for possible corruption and public record law violations.
Bottoms says "Open Checkbook" allows the public to track individual expenditures by department, date, vendor and fund. The available data currently stretches from January 2017 to June 30 of this year. Bottoms says it will be expanded upon and updated quarterly.
The newspaper says the available data appears to be missing some information when cross-checked against earlier city data.
