Owners examine if they can save burned historic building

The owners of an historic southwest Mississippi building gutted by fire are trying to determine if they can salvage it.
The Natchez Democrat reports that the Prentiss Club, which was being renovated as a museum and event venue, was heavily damaged in a Sunday morning blaze.
Owners Fred and Melinda Kent of Shreveport, Louisiana, say they've hired an engineer to assess the damage and advise them on whether the building can be saved.
The structure was built in 1905 as a men's club named after Natchez lawyer Seargent Prentiss.
Fred Kent says a renovation was nearing completion
Acting Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green estimates 40 percent to 50 percent of the building was damaged, with the fire claiming the building's tile roof.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
