Canadian man gets 51 months in border gun smuggling case

FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, a library patron freely crosses the United States border from Quebec into Vermont as she walks down the sidewalk during a visit to the Haskell Library, rear, in Derby Line, Vt. A Montreal man is due in a Burlington court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges he helped smuggle more than 100 handguns from the United States to Canada, some through the Haskell Library. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo