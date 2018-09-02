National Politics

Gubernatorial candidates report war chests ahead of November

The Associated Press

September 02, 2018 02:32 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates are reporting their war chests ahead of the November election.

Republican governor Phil Scott reported Friday he has raised about $357,000 through August, while Democratic nominee Christine Hallquist has raised $243,000.

Scott, meanwhile, reported spent roughly $304,000. Hallquist reports having spent $214,000.

Nearly 98 percent of Hallquist's contributions come from donors giving less than $100. She received $4,080 from the Washington, D.C.-based Trans United Fund.

Scott's biggest contribution in the latest report totals $4,080 from Barre granite company Buttura & Sons.

Hallquist is the first transgender candidate to win a nomination for governor from a major party. She says she's been receiving a steady stream of death threats. Scott has denounced such hate speech.

