2 counties declare disaster after Pennsylvania flooding

Gov. Tom Wolf says state emergency officials in Pennsylvania are working with local authorities to help them recover from flash floods that prompted water rescues and evacuations and prompted two counties to issue disaster declarations.
Wolf said Friday's flooding "impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure." He says the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will work with local municipalities to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs.
The emergency management agency earlier said Lancaster and York counties had issued disaster declarations.
Wolf says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is deploying road construction crews, engineers, and inspectors to assist local municipalities.
An eastbound Amtrak train was stranded for 6½ hours. Amtrak says its Keystone Service and Pennsylvania trains will resume scheduled service Sunday after opening on a modified schedule Friday and Saturday.
Comments