Counties complete count of votes in Oklahoma primary runoff

Election officials in Oklahoma's 77 counties have completed counting the votes in the Tuesday primary runoff election.
Officials on Friday considered nearly 400 provisional votes that were cast, finding about half are from eligible voters.
The still unofficial results show Kevin Stitt received 54.5 percent of the vote to defeat Mick Cornett for the Republican nomination for governor. Stitt faces Democrat Drew Edmondson in the November general election.
Attorney General Mike Hunter won the GOP nomination for a full term in office, defeating Gentner Drummond by a scant 271 votes out of more than 296,500 votes cast. Drummond has said he will not ask for a recount, meaning Hunter will face Democrat face Democrat Mark Myles in November.
The Oklahoman reports that the state Election Board meets Tuesday to certify the results.
