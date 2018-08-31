15-person Bears Ears committee has 2 spots for tribes

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, a supporter of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments wears a colorful headdress during a rally against President Trump’s reduction of two National Monuments in Salt Lake City. The Bureau of Land Management says a 15-member advisory committee for the downsized Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will include spots for two tribal representatives — three less than a tribal coalition who spent years lobbying for protections of the land wanted, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo