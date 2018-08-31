Kansas City council to revise panhandler ordinance

Kansas City officials will revisit a panhandler ordinance after the proposal sparked a debate at a city hearing.
The Kansas City Star reports that the ordinance reviewed at a public hearing Thursday was introduced last week as a pedestrian safety measure. Under the ordinance, pedestrians would be prohibited from doing anything on medians, traffic islands or highway ramps other than crossing safely to the other side. People lingering would face a fine of up to $500 or as much as six months in jail.
The measure, which doesn't use the word "panhandle," came at the request of Kansas City police after they received numerous complaints from neighborhood groups to bar roadside panhandling.
Councilwoman Jolie Justus says she'll work with co-sponsors to rework the ordinance.
The revised proposal will be heard by the committee again on Sept. 27.
