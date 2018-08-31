Group fights ‘dark money’ influence in Georgia politics

FILE - In this March 28, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Josh McKoon, R - Columbus, speaks at the Capitol in Atlanta. A mix of activists, politicians and watchdog groups from across the partisan spectrum are joining forces to fight the influence of so-called “dark money” in Georgia politics. Sen. McKoons and others aim to monitor spending by outside groups in the November election and draft proposed legislation to strengthen Georgia’s campaign finance laws. David Goldman, File AP Photo