Governor: courts, not church fund, better for abuse victims

Pennsylvania's governor says he's against a proposal to compensate victims of child sexual abuse by priests through a church-run fund, saying lawmakers instead should amend state law to let victims sue over decades-old events.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday changes to the state's statute of limitations and other proposals in a recent grand jury report "would deliver what victims deserve," but a fund outside the court system wouldn't.
Wolf says the Legislature should pass reforms proposed in the jury's 900-page report issued earlier this month.
The jury concluded hundreds of "predator priests" sexually abused at least 1,000 children going back seven decades.
Earlier this week, the top-ranking Republican in the state Senate floated the idea of a church-established victim fund, and some church officials have reacted positively.
