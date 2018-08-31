Smallest North Dakota city to double in population

North Dakota's smallest incorporated city is rebounding after the death of its longtime mayor.
The Minot Daily News reports that the McLean County community of Ruso now expects to soon experience a doubling of its population, from two residents to four.
Ruso was on the verge of disincorporation following 86-year-old Bruce Lorenz's July death , which dropped the city's population down to two. The North Dakota Century Code says it takes a minimum of three residents for a community to be incorporated.
The city discovered Greg Schmaltz qualifies as a resident because he has a Ruso mailbox and checks on his animals there every day. Schmaltz and his wife, Michelle Schmaltz, currently live in Velva but plan to move to Ruso later this year. He's expected to become mayor Sept. 6.
